Esko Football Set to Battle Top-Seeded Dassell-Cokato in Class AAA Semi-Finals

This will be the Eskomos' first trip to the state semi-finals since 1992.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This weekend, U.S. Bank Stadium is the place to be for the MSHSL prep football state sem-finals.

For Esko, it’s their first trip to the semi-finals since 1992. This week, the Eskomos practiced at Proctor’s indoor turf facility. But even that can’t simulate what it will be like Saturday to play in an NFL stadium.

“We weren’t expecting this at the beginning of the year, but now here we are. We’re ready. Everyone is going crazy, having a good time, just balling out. Just finish, play to the end. We’re not ready to be done,” said senior Braden Lowe.

“I don’t even know how to put into words. It’s just going to be the craziest experience. I had a couple of cousins play in there and they just said it was just the coolest part of the whole season,” senior Cade Gonsorowski said.

The Eskomos will take on Dassel-Cokato, the #1 ranked team in Class AAA. In their section tournament, the Chargers outscored their opponents 145 to 44.

“Running back is extremely talented. They have a big offensive line. And they’re very well-coached. And it’s a team that you see perennially. They were in the state championship in ’19 so you know they’re used to success. They’re used to being in big games. And we’re kind of new to that so we’re going to do the best we can,” said head coach Scott Arntson.

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 4:30 p.m.