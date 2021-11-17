‘Heaven On Earth Wellness Spa’ On Central Entrance

DULUTH, Minn. — A new modernized day spa has opened in Duluth that prides itself on using non toxic products for all.

‘Heaven on Earth Wellness Spa’ is located on the 300 block of East Central Entrance. It offers everything from Colon hydrotherapy to infrared saunas and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

They use natural and organic ingredients in products. And the spa includes a hair salon, for all hair types.

“I’ve heard a lot lately that theres not a lot of salons in the community that cater to black hair and kinky and curly type hair and we really want to open up services, we just want to be more inclusive and be able to serve everybody in the community of all types and just have this be a safe place,” Sami Saczko, Salon Manager, Hair Stylist said.

The wellness spa also plans to introduce organic skin services in the future.