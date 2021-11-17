Johnson’s Bakery Prepping for Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn. — The countdown is on for Thanksgiving. It’s also one of the busiest holidays of the year for bakeries, and one in Duluth one is getting its desserts ready for those who want to take them home.

The phones ring non-stop in the days leading up to Thanksgiving at Johnson’s Bakery, and as one of the prime local spots for doughnuts, cookies, dinner rolls and pies, their baked goods are in high demand as the holiday approaches.

The owner says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving tends to be their busiest single day of the year putting in 15 to 16 hours of work in, but they love being a part of people’s celebrations and traditions.

“Year after year you almost know what many of your customers are going to order because they’ve done the same for many years, but it’s gratifying, we hope we can help make everybody’s Thanksgiving a little bit better, and they enjoy the food, and it compliments their food that they make also,” Scott Johnson, Owner of Johnson’s Bakery, said.

Johnson’s says if you are interested in placing an order, to call early so your order can be ready.