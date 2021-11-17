Lake Superior Zoo Decking the Halls for First-Ever Light Display

Larger Than Life Lights Display will Open Friday, Nov. 26

DULUTH, Minn. – This holiday season the Lake Superior Zoo is going big and bright.

Staff is currently decking the grounds of the zoo with six specialty animal inflatables that are “gigantic”.

“We’re working with Landmark Creations which is a Minnesota-based company. We’re so happy to support local. They take a look at our animals like Tundra the brown bear and Taj the tiger, and they replicate how they look. It really does look like Tundra and Banks,” said Haley Cope, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo.

Aside from the light displays, the grounds will be lit with lights for plenty of fun holiday photo opportunities.

Staff says they’re excited to invite the community in this winter for the inaugural event.

Guests will also have the chance to purchase hot cocoa from the cafe, and plenty of lighted gifts and souvenirs from the gift shop inside.

The event will run Thursday through Sunday from 6 – 9 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 26.

Tickets are $10 for non-zoo members and $5 if you are a member of the Lake Superior Zoo.

Santa will make an appearance on Saturdays, and the Grinch will be there every Sunday.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.