‘Pure Hockey’ Chain Acquires Duluth Hockey Company

The location on Maple Grove Road up by the Miller Hill Mall was bought this year, making it Pure Hockey's 8th store in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- Longtime local store Duluth Hockey Company is now under new, corporate ownership — and they say it’s allowed them to score big in the inventory they offer to the Northland’s hockey community.

Pure Hockey is the new owner of Duluth Hockey Company.

James Stauber, now the Assistant Store Manager, founded Duluth Hockey Company with his brothers in 1990. It was formerly called Stauber Brothers.

He said most of the store’s employees were able to keep their jobs with the transition.

According to Stauber, being bought by the retailer allowed them to carry more of a variety of brand name products, just in time for hockey season to get underway this winter.

“It’s been incredible for us, it’s been incredible for the consumer, it’s been incredible for the hockey families,” Stauber said. “We offer just a lot more product.”

“And I tell people, economies of scale and economies of efficiency have been fruitful for us already,” he said.

Among the new features brought in with Pure Hockey was a Bauer 3D Skate Lab for custom fitting. As always you can get your skates sharpened there a well.

Pure Hockey, which calls itself “America’s Largest Hockey Retailer,” has approximately 60 locations nationwide.