Second Harvest Hosting Annual ‘Give to the Max’ Day Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. — Second Harvest is holding its annual “give to the max” day on Thursday

Those who donate will have their contribution matched up to $10,000 from the catholic charities bureau of the superior diocese.

Last year, the non-profit raised nearly $50,000, with funds going to help families put food on the table for Thanksgiving and all throughout the year.

“It’s been amazing to see the support of people who are trying to stretch their own dollar. We have people who come through a distribution who say I want to support you or I want to volunteer and give a dollar gift. That just means so much because everyone is willing to help us feed our neighbors no matter what their circumstance,” Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Executive Director, Shaye Moris says.

You can donate tomorrow until midnight to have your contribution matched.

You can stop by the second harvest location or donate online here.