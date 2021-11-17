Superior Boys Basketball Begin Practices with New Head Coach Kory Deadrick

The Spartans will open their season next Tuesday at home against Chippewa Falls.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The first week of practices is underway for the Superior boys basketball team.

The Spartans have a new head coach as former Esko star Kory Deadrick takes over the program. The move is exciting for the players, who will be coached by a former player that has won a state title.

“That’s definitely a big thing because he has experience and he knows what it takes to get that far. He’s bringing a lot of high-intensity practices to us and a lot of different concepts we’ve done before. But he’s improving them even better,” said senior guard Evan Bennett.

“We play a game eight days from when we started the season. We got to try to get as much stuff as we can in quickly. And that’s where I’m going to rely on these seniors to make the right decisions,” Deadrick said.

Superior is in a unique spot geographically, right on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. And that lends itself to a unique schedule as well.

“A lot of teams that we play up here aren’t as good as the teams down south or in the Cities so playing a lot of different teams helps a lot,” said Bennett.

“We get great exposure because we get to play teams two hours into Minnesota and two, three, four hours into Wisconsin. So we’ve got a big circle of teams we get to play. We get to see how compete and how we stack up and make adjustments over the course of the season,” Deadrick said.

