Superior Man Now Federally Charged In Twin Ports Day-Long Crime Spree

Federal charges have now been filed against a Superior man who is accused of a wild and dangerous crime spree through the Twin Ports.

Cody Walker-Nelson, 30, is federally charged with attempted bank robbery and multiple gun crimes.

The indictment says, in part, that Walker-Nelson attempted to rob the Associated Bank in Superior on Oct. 1 while brandishing a firearm during the attempt.

That incident was part of much more, according to the criminal complaint filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for multiple charges that day.

The defendant is accused of stealing 12 firearms from a residence in Superior, stealing multiple vehicles, going the wrong way on the Bong Bridge and leading police on pursuits throughout the area before a standoff in an apartment on North Central Avenue in West Duluth, which ended in his arrest.

Nobody was injured in all of this.

Walker-Nelson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for just the federal charge alone of attempted bank robbery.

The full press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin is below: