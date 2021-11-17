Superior Man Now Federally Charged In Twin Ports Day-Long Crime Spree
Federal charges have now been filed against a Superior man who is accused of a wild and dangerous crime spree through the Twin Ports.
Cody Walker-Nelson, 30, is federally charged with attempted bank robbery and multiple gun crimes.
The indictment says, in part, that Walker-Nelson attempted to rob the Associated Bank in Superior on Oct. 1 while brandishing a firearm during the attempt.
That incident was part of much more, according to the criminal complaint filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for multiple charges that day.
The defendant is accused of stealing 12 firearms from a residence in Superior, stealing multiple vehicles, going the wrong way on the Bong Bridge and leading police on pursuits throughout the area before a standoff in an apartment on North Central Avenue in West Duluth, which ended in his arrest.
Nobody was injured in all of this.
Walker-Nelson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for just the federal charge alone of attempted bank robbery.
The full press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin is below:
Cody Walker-Nelson, 30, Superior, Wisconsin, is charged with attempting to rob a bank, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of firearms. The indictment alleges that he attempted to rob the Associated Bank in Superior on October 1, 2021 and that he brandished a firearm during the attempt. The indictment further alleges that on that day, he possessed 3 handguns, 3 rifles, and a shotgun.
If convicted, Walker-Nelson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the attempted bank robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 7 years on the charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Federal law requires that any penalty imposed on the charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence be served consecutive to any other penalty imposed. The felon in possession of firearms charge has a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.
The charges against Walker-Nelson are the result of an investigation by the Superior Police Department, Duluth Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.