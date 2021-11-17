UWS Women, CSS Men Come Out on Top in Basketball Bridge Battle

The Saints and Yellowjackets split their basketball Bridge Battle meeting at the Reif Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – Proctor native Sam Parendo led all scorers with 14 points as the UW-Superior women’s basketball team topped St. Scholastica 71-45 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym. It was the Yellowjackets 18th straight win over the Saints.

In the men’s game, CSS got some late buckets from Esko native Quinn Fischer as they held on to beat UWS 69-60.