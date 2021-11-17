Wisconsin Is Seeing Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases Per Day

WISCONSIN — On Wednesday, Wisconsin leaders had a virtual meeting to talk about how COVID is spreading in the state, which is seeing almost 3,000 new cases per day.

You can see the daily new case total at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Even with all the residents who chose to get the shots in the arm, cases are ticking up again.

The chief medical officer with the Wisconsin DHS said that the state has the same kind of curve it did at this time last year when it came to cases going up, then eventually dropping.

He said the peak will hopefully be lower this time around, but that remains to be seen.

“The trend we’re seeing from last week to this week is very concerning, and something we need to watch very closely because the slope of the curve looks similar to what we saw last fall,” Dr. Ryan Westgaard, the chief medical officer with the state, said.

As a reminder, you can still get and spread COVID if you’ve been vaccinated against it, but your chances of being hospitalized or dying from the virus are much, much lower.