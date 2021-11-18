Bentleyville Adds Surveillance System to Bayfront’s “Tour of Lights”

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville will be adding video surveillance to this year’s “Tour of Lights” to help deter vandalism and theft.

Today, Bentleyville founder Nathan Bentley announced that Downtown Computer has donated a campus-wide CCTV system, complete with cameras in elevated locations, recorders, surveillance management systems, and other technologies that can be remotely accessed 24/7.

“Nearly every year Bentleyville experiences setbacks ranging from vandalism to having expensive supplies stolen from storage buildings, and usually the guilty parties get away under the cover of darkness,” said Bentley. “Thanks to the generosity of Downtown Computer, that won’t be the case any longer. The equipment and expertise they’ve donated will allow us to monitor every nook and cranny of Bentleyville.”

Bentleyville’s 2021 Tour of Lights opens this Saturday at 4:55 p.m. with Santa Claus skydiving into Bayfront Park and continues every evening through Dec. 27.

Admission is free.

After COVID-19 precautions limited Bentleyville only to drive-through enjoyment in 2020, the Tour of Lights in 2021 has returned to its popular walk-through format.