Bentleyville Gets Added Security Boost

DULUTH, Minn. — More eyes will be watching over the Bentleyville Tour of Lights this holiday season.

To help detour or even catch any grinches trying to steal away the Christmas spirit.

“It was a true blessing to Bentleyville and the whole community to be preserving all the work and all the volunteers and everyone that puts everything into Bentleyville,” Bentleyville Mayor, Nathan Bentley says.

Owner Nathan Bentley and Downtown Computer have partnered to roll in a portable security camera system.

“We want to keep it safe as it is when it’s open at night. Bentleyville is the start of a whole chain of events that go to our hotels and our restaurants and everybody in the community that tries to bring joy to everyone that we are inviting to our community,” Downtown Computer Owner, Nicholas Mancini.

the cameras will be scattered throughout the 21 acres of Bayfront Park with a bird’s eye view over the property.

This comes after numerous incidents of vandalism and theft over the years including graffiti, and breaking into donation boxes.

“Whether it’s breaking windows or smashing in various things. Stealing items,” Bentley says.

Bentley calling these nuances which although inexpensive could cause the attraction to not turn on their lights if the wrong things are stolen.

That’s where the cameras come in.

“It’s disappointing. Not just to me personally, but all of the volunteers and the community and the businesses that donate money and services and everything. The community comes together for Bentleyville every year. Then you have one or two people or maybe a few more that just cause lots more mischief that needs to happen down here,” Bentley says.

Bentleyville is America’s largest free walk-thru lighting display attracting more than 300,000 visitors every season.

The event is scheduled to open on Saturday.