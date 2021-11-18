DECC to Prepare Thanksgiving Meal Kits

DULUTH, Minn. — For the second year in a row there won’t be the Thanksgiving buffet at the DECC because of Covid-19.

Starting Thursday the DECC will receive some of its supplies for the Thanksgiving meal kits they will be preparing.

In total, they expect to serve nearly 5,000 meals.

There are no income requirements.

Organizers just want to help out members of the community during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We want to try and help people in need. Obviously, we have a lot of people that are homeless or have struggled through the pandemic. And it’s just one little way that we can help. It makes us feel good but it also helps continue the mission in the community,” Event Organizer, Monica Hendrickson says.

The deadline to sign up for meal delivery is Friday at noon.

For a list of pick-up locations and to request a meal, click here.