Enger Tower Lit Purple for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

DULUTH, Minn. — On Friday, the city of Duluth lit Enger Tower purple on this pancreatic cancer awareness month.

Mayor Emily Larson signed a proclamation declaring today ‘World Pancreatic Cancer Day.’

It’s all to help raise awareness about the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

One Duluth woman was there tonight to honor her father who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer.

“For my dad, some of the symptoms were weight loss, diabetes onset and then he ended up experiencing some jaundice and abdominal pain. And unfortunately by the time he went in he was at stage four and it had metastasized and for him it was too late,” Light Duluth Purple Organizer, Pamela Marshall says.

Marshall is also hosting a fundraiser online to raise money for a few local families who are fighting pancreatic cancer to get through the holiday season a little easier.

For more information, click here.