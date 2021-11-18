Expectations Still High for Duluth Marshall Girls Basketball Team

Experience will be an issue early on with a roster that features ten 8th-graders, but some of them did play major minutes during last season's playoff run.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, prep girls basketball teams are wrapping up their first week of practice. One team that has a mission to go back to the state tournament is Duluth Marshall.

The Hilltoppers are the two time defending champions of Section 7AA and they have no plans of slowing down. Experience will be an issue early on with a roster that features ten 8th-graders, but some of them did play major minutes during last season’s playoff run.

“I’m most excited to see how we are without Gianna and Grace and see if we can get back to state. We just have to lead because we don’t have that many older players on the team,” said guard Ava Meirotto.

“Most of them played AAU this summer at a high level, which really helped. And a lot of them got after it this fall with more of just strength and conditioning, getting stronger, getting faster, getting bigger and just getting more confident,” head coach CJ Osuchukwu said.

One major addition to the team is Regan Juenemann who transferred from Duluth East. The ninth-grader is ranked among the best players not only in the northland, but in the entire state as well.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she does lead the area in scoring, just because the way we play fits her style of basketball, getting up and down. She’s a big, dynamic scorer and having her is going to help us out a lot,” said Osuchukwu.

“I was excited because I get to practice with a lot of the AAU girls. I’ve played with them for a while and I’m pretty close friends with them so I’m kind of excited and I really want to make it back to state with them,” Juenemann said.

The Hilltoppers will open their season December 2nd against Two Harbors.