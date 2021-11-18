Harbor City International School Hires First Alumni Teacher

DULUTH, Minn. — The Harbor City International School in Duluth has made a splash hiring their first alumni teacher.

After attending the college prep school from 2010 to 2014 Karissa Boman went on to study at St. Scholastica where she fell in love with math and helping others, leading her to a teaching career.

After gaining experience down in the Twin Cities, her journey led her back to the harbor city international school where she is now one of two math teachers.

“It’s been really surreal because I see so much of myself in them. Some of them even look like former classmates of mine. I do love being able to give back to a place that gave me so much,” Harbor City International School Math Teacher, Karissa Boman says.

The Harbor City International School has a little more than 20 teachers on staff with roughly 200 students.