UMD Men’s Hockey to Face North Dakota in First Match-Up Since 5OT Thriller

Puck drop up in Grand Forks is set for just after 7 o'clock.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last season’s NCAA Regional final saw the UMD men’s hockey team knock off North Dakota in the longest playoff game in NCAA history. Head coach Scott Sandelin reflected on that historic night as the Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks get set to battle this weekend.

“Well we’ve had great games with them. If you look at even last year, both games in the pod were tight hockey games. We won in a shootout, and then they scored in the last couple minutes of the game. So they were one-goal, basically even games. We’ve had some really good battles with them. I think we’re two teams that play very similar. On paper, it looks like it should be a great weekend of hockey,” Sandelin said.

