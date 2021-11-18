UMD Women’s Hockey Back in Action After Long Layoff

The Bulldogs will travel to Bemidji State to take on the Beavers and it's been an even series recently, with three of the last four games going into overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be back in action this weekend after a three-week layoff due to the Olympic qualifiers. For the players who didn’t participate, they were able to stay home and continue working for when the Bulldogs get back into conference play.

“Having those scrimmages helps a little bit so you’re not like “oh another practice. I just want to play games.” We got some scrimmages in and fine tuned a couple things and I think putting that all together and our excitement to just get back on the ice and play a game again, it’s going to be good,” said assistant captain Gabbie Hughes.

“We always have dogfights with Bemidji. We want to control the play. We want to have the puck a lot. They’re physical. They are very disciplined in what they do. We have been focusing a lot on offense, making sure when we get our opportunities, we’re putting them in the back of the net,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for just after 3 p.m.