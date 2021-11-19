Celebrate the Season with a Fresh Evergreen From Farmer Doug’s Tree Farm

Brett Scott, Ken Slama,

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama heads out to Farmer Doug’s Christmas Tree Farm to get the scoop on trees available this holiday season.

Getting a locally grown tree is great for the local economy and doesn’t come with the worry of supply chain shortages associated with plastic trees.  They also smell great!

Click here for more information on where you can go to get one of Farmer Doug’s Christmas trees.

Categories: Active Adventures, Community
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90