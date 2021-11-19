Christmas City of the North Parade Takes Place

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s annual Christmas City of the North Parade took place along Superior Street in Central Hillside.

We caught up with one family who normally watches it on tv,

but decided to come down to check it out in person for the first time.

This is also the first year the parade was back in person after being live-streamed only last year for Covid-19 safety concerns.

“It’s a great feeling. This whole pandemic has impacted not just me but everybody. This feels good to be able to enjoy some festivities you know,” Duluth Resident, Shane Colemer says.

This year the parade was dedicated to essential workers.