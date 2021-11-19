Christmas City of the North Parade Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – Commuters can expect multiple road and parking closures tonight in Downtown Duluth as the Christmas City of the North Parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Road closures will begin at 4:00 p.m. on London Road where parade floats will start lining up for the start of the parade.

London Road will be closed to traffic between 10th and 14th Avenues East as well as 14th and 17th Avenues East.

The parade starts in front of Fitger’s at 6th Avenue East and continues along Superior Street to 4th Avenue West.

Additional Road Closures:

Superior St. from 8th Ave. E. to 12th Ave. E. will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m., and Superior St. from 8th Ave. E. to 5th Ave. W. will close to traffic at 5:45 p.m.

Michigan Street will close at 6:15 p.m. to all traffic, except for buses and local residents. Vehicles exiting Michigan Street lots and ramps during the closures will be directed to exit the area by driving south to the 5th Avenue West Off-Ramp.

D ue to construction this year, vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Fitger’s Ramp and Pickwick parking lots after Superior St. closes at 5:45 p.m. Vehicles will be allowed to exit these lots until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30 p.m., vehicles parked in the Fitger’s Ramp and Pickwick lots will not be allowed to exit until the Parade ends.

Downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 8:30 p.m.

No Parking Areas:

Motorists should be aware of the following no parking areas in Downtown Duluth and along London Road. Vehicles parked in these areas will be tagged and towed.

No Parking after 10:00 a.m. at posted meters in front of the Pickwick Restaurant.

No Parking after 12:00 noon at meters on the upper side of Superior St. near Fitger’s.

No Parking after 3:00 p.m. on:

Both sides of London Road, from 10th Ave. E. to 14th Ave. E. The upper side of London Road, from 14th Ave. E. to 17th Ave. E., 12th and 13th Avenues E., from London Road to Superior Street, Jefferson Street, from 13th Ave. E. to 14th Ave. E., and The Rose Garden Parking Lot.

No Parking after 4:00 p.m. on Michigan Street from 5th Ave. W. to 4th Ave. W.

No Parking after 5:00 p.m. on Superior Street from 10th Ave. E to 5th Ave. W .

DTA buses will use 2nd Street for eastbound routes. DTA buses will use 1st St. from 5th Ave. W. to 3rd Ave. E. and 3rd St. between 12th Ave. E. and 3rd Ave. E. for westbound routes.

Suggested Parade Parking:

For the convenience of the thousands of people who converge in Downtown Duluth for this annual event, the following parking ramps will offer free parking after 5:00 p.m. Friday:

Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street

Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street

Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street

Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street

HART Ramp—122 E. First Street

Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street

Fitger’s—600 E. Superior Street

Phoenix Parking Lot—98 N. 4th Ave. West

St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp—1020 E. First Street

St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave. East

The Duluth Police Department reminds drivers to remain alert to pedestrian and Parade traffic, be aware of no parking signs, and use caution when driving in the area of this event.