Five-Goal First Period Powers UMD Women’s Hockey Past Bemidji State

Elizabeth Giguere finished with five assists, becoming the first UMD player since 2013 to register five points in a single game.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team would have eight different goal-scorers, led by senior Anna Klein who scored twice, as they defeated Bemidji State 9-0 Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

It was a historic game for Elizabeth Giguere as well. The senior forward finished with five assists, becoming the first UMD player since 2013 to register five points in a single game. She also hit the 250 point career mark, just the 10th player in NCAA history to reach that milestone.

The Bulldogs will look for the sweep Saturday against the Beavers.