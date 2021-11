Gilling’s Two Goals Helps UMD Men’s Hockey Earn Road Win Over North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Forward Casey Gilling led the way with two goals as the UMD men’s hockey team defeated North Dakota 4-1 Friday night at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Dominic James and Kobe Roth also scored for the Bulldogs, who will aim for the sweep Saturday night. Puck drop is set for just after 7 p.m.