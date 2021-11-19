Jingle Bus Shuttle Service to Bentleyville Returns to Canal Park, Downtown Duluth

The Greater Downtown Council is once again offering its free weekend shuttle service for people attending the Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

The Jingle Buses run approximately every 10 to 20 minutes beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Canal Park Jingle Bus stop is at Buchanan Street near Canal Park Drive.

The Downtown Jingle Bus travels along Superior Street with stops at Greysolon Plaza, Holiday Center, and the Radisson Hotel.

The Greater Downtown Council says the Jingle Buses will have color-coded banners for each route and stops will be marked.

The shuttle service will be available every Friday and Saturday night through December 18.

For more information about Bentleyville Tour of Lights, click here.