Judge: Wisconsin DNR Broke Law by Not Scheduling Wolf Hunt

MADISON, Wis. – A Wisconsin judge says the Department of Natural Resources violated the law by not immediately scheduling a wolf hunting season after federal protections were removed in February.

In an order Thursday, Jefferson County Judge Bennett Brantmeier said the agency must hold a hunt immediately any time federal protections are lifted during the statutory hunting season, which runs from November through February.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the injunction came in a lawsuit brought by Hunter Nation.

However, wolf hunting in Wisconsin remains on hold while a Dane County judge considers a lawsuit filed in August by wildlife advocacy groups.