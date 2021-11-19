Life House Continuing To Be an Outlet for Homeless Youth

DULUTH, Minn. — A non-profit in Duluth helping homeless and troubled youth for the past 25 years is preparing to continue this support through the tough winter months.

Life House in Duluth offers support, transitional housing, and educational programs to ages 14 to 24.

Some of these youth are homeless, or come from troubled homes.

As the holidays approach, the organization is offering Thanksgiving meals, and holding Christmas gatherings at their West First street location. One staff member says coming together during these times is special.

“It means a lot to young people for many of them we’re their family and we feel the same way as a staff where they’re part of the life house family and we want them to have a place to come and feel like home during the holidays,” Amber Sadowski, Office Manager, Life House said.

Life House recently received over 140 feminine hygiene kits from Period Kits MN, they are asking for donations of mittens, conditioner and winter boots.