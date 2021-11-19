MIB Girls Basketball Look to Continue Winning Tradition

The Rangers will open the season against St. Croix Lutheran next Friday afternoon as part of the Thanksgiving Tip-Off in the Twin Cities.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team is wrapping up their first week of practices.

The Rangers did not graduate a single player from the team that made it to the state semifinals last season, so the entire roster will be back this upcoming season.

And that experience is what keeps them motivated as they look to make another run this year, and go even further.

“Just thinking about getting back to the state tournament, and really winning the championship, that’s all we have in mind. Every day we want to keep working towards it. We just want to win it,” senior Ava Butler said.

And it all starts next week with the Thanksgiving Tip-Off in the Twin Cities. The Rangers will be playing some high-level competition, including teams from the Metro area, as well as a few from the Northland.

“We get to play a couple top AA teams, St. Croix Lutheran and Holy Family Catholic and both teams have multiple players that have signed DI. It will be a great experience. It might mean that we lose some here and there and that doesn’t really matter. It’s about getting good competition and it helps us know what we have to improve on and it will give us some more motivation in practice the following week,” head coach Jeff Buffetta said.

MIB will start things off next Friday against St. Croix Lutheran. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m.