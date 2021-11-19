Mont Du Lac Snowmaking Underway to Open Hills Thanksgiving Weekend

Since Sunday night crews say nighttime conditions have been best to make snow and keep monitoring weather on their 9 ski runs.

DULUTH, Minn.- While we may have seen less snow falling from the sky than usual this November, the hills of Mont Du Lac are in the process of getting powdered up to open in the coming weeks.

They say prime conditions are the colder and snowier weather they’re used to this part of November, but they’re still hard at work to open up Thanksgiving weekend.

“We want to see the teens, anything under 25 is really good for us to make snow we can make snow into a little bit above freezing if the humidity and all the other factors are good but we like to see double digits,” said Mike O’Hara, Operations Manager at Mont Du Lac.

According to O’Hara, crewmembers have been excited to welcome back skiers and snowboarders for their busiest part of the season. “Opening day seems to always be gangbusters here.”

“There’s unfortunately for the guests sometimes a line but there’s a lot of systems in place here to expedite that,” he said. “It’s busy, fun. All the employees are excited to see everybody come back in the droves and, we’re busy. We’re busy.”

Skiers and snowboarders have been shredding Mont Du Lac’s hills since 1948.