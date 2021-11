Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown Falls to Orono, Duluth Marshall Blanked by Edina

The Mirage and Hilltoppers struggled against their non-conference opponents.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In their home opener at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team couldn’t keep up with Orono as the Spartans topped the Mirage 6-3.

In other prep girls hockey action, Edina shutout Duluth Marshall 8-0 at the DECC, the first time a game has been played there in nearly six years.