Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Counts

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – The Kenosha County jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges against him.

Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in August 2020 during chaotic protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

The shootings took place during a night of protests over police violence against Black people in the tumultuous summer of 2020.

The list of charges the jurors were allowed to consider include: