Visit Duluth President Stepping Down at End of Year

DULUTH, Minn. – After 16 years with Visit Duluth, President and CEO Anna Tanski will be stepping down at the end of the year.

“As Duluth’s hospitality industry emerges from the challenges brought on by the pandemic, I feel it’s the right time to step aside and pave the way for a new leader at Visit Duluth,” said Tanski.

“Tourism is beginning to recover in Duluth and as this organization embarks on a newly defined mission, it makes sense to onboard a leader with a vision to fulfill these objectives and carry the industry forward.”

During her time at Visit Duluth Tanski has put Duluth on the map as a premier meeting and convention destination, leading the destination’s sales efforts and creating a collaborative, team approach by working side by side with hotel partners, attractions, and businesses.

Tanski joined Visit Duluth in 2005 as director of sales and was named President/CEO in February 2014.

She will be leaving the organization effective December 31 when her contract expires.

The Visit Duluth Board of Directors is crafting the new leadership position based on the scope of work awarded to the organization by the City of Duluth.

They plan to post the position soon.