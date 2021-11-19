Wrestle the Massive Rasputin Burrito on an Empty Stomach

Cooking Connection: Rasputin Burrito

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Cooking Connection, we are back in the kitchen at Burrito Union.

If you are tired of potatoes and turkey, but still have that Thanksgiving appetite, check out the Rasputin.

It comes with nearly everything on the line and barely fits in their largest tortilla. It is also large enough to share with a friend if you aren’t sure you can finish it.

For more about Burrito Union and its food options, you can check them out here.