Esko Football’s Season Ends in Class AAA Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Esko football team gave it all they could against top-ranked Dassel-Cokato, but a touchdown with less than 90 seconds left gave the Chargers the 21-14 win in the Class AAA state semifinals.

Carter Zezulka finished with three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, while Nolan Witt rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Esko finishes the season with an 11-1 overall record.