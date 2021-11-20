St. Louis County Vaccine Clinic Sees More Adults Get Boosters After Eligibility Expands

DULUTH, Minn.- The second week of St. Louis County’s vaccine clinic at the First United Methodist or Coppertop Church saw a boost in adults getting boosters after eligibility was expanded nationwide Friday.

Initially, the clinic was started to provide 5 to 11-year-olds their COVID shot and adults their first and second.

But officials say after the FDA and CDC both gave the all-clear for all adults to get boosters, they’ve gone through roughly all of the 150 adult doses they have at a single clinic, and administered half of their 50 child doses.

“Since the boosters were given the ok for the general public, just this week now we’re definitely doing a lot more adults for booster doses,” said Hillary Boyce-Schimpff, St. Louis County Public Health Nurse.

“Talking about layers of COVID protection just the same way we talk about layers of clothing for Minnesota winters so vaccine is like having a really good pair of long underwear,” she said, “and then we can think about like hats as our masks and jackets as social distancing just one of many layers.”

There will be another vaccine clinic at the Shriners Center on Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown this Wednesday.

County officials hope to be at the Coppertop Church again in December.