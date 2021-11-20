UMD Football Falls to Angelo State in First Round of NCAA Tournament

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 9-3 overall record.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Minnesota Duluth football team fell behind early and couldn’t catch back up, as Angelo State got the 48-14 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rams took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the endzone which set the tone for the rest of the game. UMD didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter, with a 4-yard rushing TD from Wade Sullivan. The other score for the Bulldogs was a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown from Byron Bynum midway through the fourth.

John Larson completed just six passes for 47 yards in his final start with the Bulldogs. Wade Sullivan finished with 59 rushing yards and the touchdown, while Cazz Martin led the way with 65 rushing yards. Armani Carmickle led the way with 101 receiving yards.

