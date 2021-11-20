UMD Men’s Hockey Drops Weekend Finale to North Dakota

Blake Biondi scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Ryan Fanti finished with 21 saves.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got on the board first but North Dakota scored two unanswered to get the 2-1 win and split the weekend series.

UMD falls to 8-3-1 on the season and will be back home next weekend to take on Alaska Fairbanks in a nonconference series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m.