UMD Women’s Hockey Caps Off Road Sweep of Bemidji State

McKenzie Hewett, Mannon McMahon, Naomi Rogge and Taylor Anderson all scored.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team continued its strong weekend after a three-week break, getting the 4-1 win over Bemidji State to complete the weekend sweep.

The Bulldogs didn’t have the offensive showing they did on Friday night, but still had four different goal-scorers in Saturday’s win. McKenzie Hewett, Mannon McMahon, Naomi Rogge and Taylor Anderson all scored while Clara Van Wieren and Anneke Linser each finished with two assists. Emma Soderberg made 23 saves.

UMD improves to 6-4 on the season and will head to Washington, D.C. next weekend for the D1 in D.C. Tournament. The Bulldogs will open things up against Penn State on Friday afternoon.