UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 10 Stevens Point

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In a rematch of last season’s WIAC Championship, the UW-Superior men’s hockey team once again came out on top, getting the 3-0 win over No. 10 UW-Stevens Point on Saturday night.

Levi Cudmore, David Kaplan and Zach Bannister all scored for the Yellowjackets while Myles Hektor finished with 27 saves for his second shutout of the season.

UWS improves to 4-2 (2-1 WIAC) on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday taking on Marian on the road.