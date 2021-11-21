Apartment Catches Fire In Esko, Displacing One Tenant

ESKO, Minn. — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a building on Sunday afternoon.

The Esko Fire Department responded to the call of a structure on fire on the westbound side of Highway 61 shortly after 3 p.m.

They discovered flames coming from an apartment in the front of the building.

No people or pets were found inside after crews searched the area, and the tenant was contacted to confirm no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was quickly put out, but the apartment suffered from a lot of smoke and fire damage.

The Red Cross reached out to the tenant to help with temporary shelter after they were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cloquet Area Fire District, along with the Wrenshall, Carlton, and Solway Fire Departments, all assisted at the scene.