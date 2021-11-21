CHUM Will Begin Handing Out Thanksgiving Boxes Full Of Food On Monday

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning on Monday, the CHUM Food Shelf will be handing out 300 boxes of Thanksgiving meals in Duluth with everything you need for a feast.

They will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Monday, boxes will be distributed at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. The address is 4831 Grand Avenue.

Then, if there are any left, boxes will be handed out at CHUM starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 120 N 1st Avenue W.