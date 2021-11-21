Douglas County Historical Society Craft Fair

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Folks got to browse through local hand-made goods and a little history of the City of Superior at a craft fair Saturday.

The Douglas County Historical Society on John Ave, started holding craft fairs in 2019, featuring local homemade or handmade items from the area.

Saturday, they had a few vendors set up in the building, and staff say the fairs help bring awareness to the museum, and give them the opportunity to teach more people about the past.

“A lot of people have varying interests in history everything from their personal history of their family, of the house they live in, of some of the historic buildings around town and then it helps bring people in our doors that maybe would normally not visit a museum,” Jon Winter, Business Manager, Douglas County Historical Society, said.

The museum has some upcoming December events, like the art craft fair, and a night of Christmas music, both in the week before Christmas.