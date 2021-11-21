Douglas County Humane Society Santa Paws

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Some lucky youngins got to have their Christmas pictures taken Saturday, but the treats they asked Santa for were milk bones.

Pets were photographed at Campbells Lumber and Supply in Superior Saturday for the Douglas County Humane society’s annual Santa Paws event.

Donations supporting the Humane Society, or purchases of fudge and coffee sales got you a festive photo of your furry friend. All proceeds go towards the essential care the animals in the shelter need.

“Anyone who’s ever had an animal impact their life knows how important it is for people to be able to adopt animals at a reasonable price and have healthy animals, that’s probably the most exciting part is all these people support others having that family connection with a furry family member so I love that,” Cheri Fitch, Humane Society of Douglas County Fundraising and Events Coordinator, said.

This year’s Santa Paws had little helpers, students from Superior High School volunteered for the event for the first time.