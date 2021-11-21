Falling of Leaves Vendor And Craft Show

DULUTH, Minn. — The Festival of Trees annual craft fair at the DECC, that brings in close to 150 vendors annually was canceled suddenly this year, leaving crafters out of an event they love, and trying to find a quick fix, a couple organizers came together and found the solution.

The festival of Trees typically brings in around 5,000 people, and helps support many local businesses, so to have that canceled was a devastation for many, but organizers were thinking on their toes, and were able to pull the falling of leaves craft fair off in no time.

“We were really thrilled that in three weeks we got the venue we really wanted, we were able to sell out of all of our vendor spaces and as of last night when I looked, the event page on Facebook had almost 1000 that were saying they were coming or that they were interested in coming, so to get that in 3 weeks was really amazing and it was really just a signifier that there was desire for another event like this,” Jenn Moses, Beautycounter Consultant And Organizer, said.

Some vendors have been doing this holiday craft fair for years, and for others it’s a first, but also an opportunity to learn some new things

“it’s so fun the energy in the room has been fun, there’s a little Facebook page for the vendors to kind of bounce ideas off of each other so I’m learning a lot,” Betsy Crist, Rockview Soap Company Vendor, said.

Clyde Iron Works offers this large space for whatever people would like to reserve it for, and having the restaurant next door helps business.

“I think any of these events I think part of what you should consider if your location so I think for us Clyde is such a great place to have an event like this because you can have multiple levels and there’s food and so we’ve really seen that people come for like a full day of shopping and then they go have lunch at the restaurant and then they’re back shopping again,” Moses said.

But for the vendors, they get to do what they love, and the craft fair allows them to express themselves.

“So my full time job in a registered nurse with Essentia Health and I love my patients and I just love working with them, but this is just kind of a mom outlet that’s not running around doing hockey, and yeah it just kind of gives me a little purpose on the side,” Crist said.

Organizers say even though this fair made up for the Festival of Trees, they hope to continue this one next year, with the intention of expanding it further.