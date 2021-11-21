Grand Rapids Senior Addie Albrecht Wins Class A Diving State Championship

This state championship caps off a senior season to remember for Albrecht, after she broke the Grand Rapids and section 7A diving records.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This weekend, the high school swimming and diving season wrapped up at the Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. And it was a weekend to remember for one Grand Rapids diver and he entire family.

Senior diver Addie Albrecht won the class A state diving championship on Saturday, and is the first Grand Rapids female diver to do so. Albrecht dominated the field, finishing with 440.25 points on the 1-meter platform, claiming the title by more than 80 points.

Albrecht spent the offseason driving to the Twin Cities to train at a higher level. Leading up to this moment this season, she broke all of Morgan Justice’s school diving records at Grand Rapids, plus section and other pool records as well.

“I had a pretty big lead going into [Saturday] so I just knew that I had to, I mean I could have missed a dive and I still probably would have won so I just knew I had to do my dives just decently and I’d be OK. My goal was to win state, like that’s what I wanted to do every since I went to state when I was a freshman and I didn’t really think it was possible but now that I did it, I was just so excited. It was just so much joy and seeing everyone in the stands cheering for me, it was such a cool moment,” Albrecht said.

Albrecht got to compete at state with her sister who’s a freshman diver with Grand Rapids. They had their whole family in the stands including their mom Libby, who has been battling lung cancer since 2018.

“It’s been hard, I’m not going to lie but I just have to set my mind to one thing and kind of forget about it when I’m in the moment but it’s hard to juggle it. It meant a lot for her to be there. She’s been struggling a little bit with her breathing and all sorts of things so she was just so happy to watch me and be there and it was just so awesome,” Albrecht added.

Albrecht said she hopes to dive at the collegiate level.