Soberpro Gets Not Only You, But Your Car Home Safely After a Night Out

TWIN PORTS — Some people who go out for a night on the town make the poor choice of driving home drunk, simply because they don’t want to worry about picking their car up the next day, but there’s a service in Duluth and Superior working to change that.

Soberpro is a service that brings not only you, but your car home safely from the bar. When you call and need a ride, Soberpro shows up in a car with two people, and one gets out to take you and your car home, while the other follows behind.

By offering this service, the founder of the company says it gives people a peace of mind knowing they don’t have to worry about themselves, or having to get their car in the morning.

“I can close that gap and keep the streets safer at night cause now they don’t have to choose to drive home, there’s an option that will get them home safely with their vehicle,” Ernesto Jimenez, Owner of Soberpro said.

Jimenez worked in the taxi business for 5 years before starting Soberpro. He says he’s seen poor judgement in action before, and feels that his service helps fix the problem.

“It feels pretty good, I like it, I feel like I’m doing my part to help the community, and help keep the streets safer at night,” Jiminez said.

Soberpro charges $20 for the first 5 miles and $3 for every mile further. You can find them on Facebook or online.