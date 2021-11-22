Depot Foundation Announces Depot United Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Depot will be getting an added boost in its fundraising efforts to support programs within the building.

The Depot United Campaign will raise money to be equally distributed among all the organizations and non-profits housed in the depot.

The campaign falls under the depot foundation which has been around since 1979.

They are now operating within the building instead of the nearby Wells Fargo Building to better support everybody inside.

“Why not pool our resources to a joint campaign and split the profits together. We are really seeking those donors that love the depot and everything the depot has to offer. Not just one organization. When you make an organization to this campaign you are benefitting all of the arts and cultural organizations here,” Depot Foundation Development Director, Jessica Peterson says.

One recent example of their contribution was upgrades of over $32,000 to the Minnesota Ballet’s dance studio in the depot.