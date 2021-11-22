Duluth East Boys Basketball Eager to Continue Winning Culture as Practices Begin

The Greyhounds will open the 2021 season Dec. 7 at Cloquet.

DULUTH, Minn. – Boys basketball practices across the state got started on Monday and Duluth East is coming off of their first trip to state sine 2012. Now, they’re looking to run it back.

It may come with some growing pains as the Greyhounds graduated a large senior class last season, and many of those players are now playing at the collegiate level. So now it’s next man up as they look to continue building that culture they’ve created.

“This year with those guys gone, I’d like to see us do it again, a little less experience but I think we can do it. Just based off of heart and the culture that the seniors brought last year, we can carry into this year and it will take us as far as we want to go,” junior guard Michael Kastelic said.

“Kids that played for us last year that were seniors really set the tone, obviously set the standard of what we expect from our future athletes, including this year’s senior group and juniors and sophomore. we have some good kids in our basketball program, some of them really haven’t played a meaningful varsity minute. There’s going to be some growing pains along the way but hoping by march, they’re mature basketball players and we’re ready to go,” head coach Rhett McDonald added.

And that includes a return from senior guard Will Van Scoy, who missed all of last season with an ACL tear. His sophomore season, he averaged 12 points per game and he’s eager to get back on the court.

“It hurt but you know what, I’m happy for my guys that got to go to state and play really hard. I’m just happy to be back, that’s what’s important to me. I’m happy to lead the way and make sure we’re getting there,” Van Scoy said.

“We really missed Will last year and I don’t think a lot of people really understood he was. Will’s a great leader. Those kids like Will, they don’t really come around very often, he’s a special kid. I’m just happy he’s healthy and we get to play with him this year,” McDonald added.

