Glensheen Mansion’s “Spirit of The Lights” and Self-Guided Candlelight Tours Kick Off This Week

DULUTH, Minn. — The “Spirit Of The Lights” and self-guided candlelight tours are bringing holiday cheer to the Glensheen Mansion starting this week.

Both open to the public on Friday, but on Monday, Glensheen members were the first to be able to take it all in.

The mansion closed down for two weeks so the inside and outside of it could be decorated for the holidays.

“Spirit Of The Lights” is inspired by Marcia Hales, a Park Point resident who decked out her yard with beautiful lights for roughly 20 years, until she decided she wanted her beloved displays moved to Glensheen.

The candlelight tour features 25 Christmas trees lit up at night.

“Christmas really is my favorite time at Glensheen, there is a certain magic to it in the mansion,” Jane Pederson Jandl, marketing director for Glensheen, said. “It just makes it feel so warm and cozy, and it’s really cool to imagine the Congdon family coming to Glensheen and celebrating the holidays together, and we’re just so happy that we can celebrate with all of the community here.”

You can visit the Spirit Of The Lights display for free.

For a full list of dates and tickets you can buy for the self-guided candlelight tours, head over to Glensheen’s website.