John Shuster Leads Team Shuster to Win at USA Curling Olympic Trials

This will be John Shuster's fifth straight Olympics. He'll be joined by his gold medal winning teammates Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, plus Duluth native Chris Plys.

OMAHA, Neb. – Four years ago, John Shuster and his team began to take the curling world by storm. Team Shuster fought back in the trials to be named to Team USA. Then, they fought through the Olympics on their way to winning the Olympic gold medal. Now, they’ve done it again.

After dropping the first game of the USA Olympic Trials, Team Shuster rallied to take the best-of-three finals series over Team Dropkin, winning Sunday’s game 5-4 to head back to the winter Olympics.

This will be John Shuster’s fifth straight Olympics. He’ll be joined by his gold medal winning teammates Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, plus fellow Duluthian Chris Plys.

On the women’s side, Team Peterson defeated Team Christensen, skipped by Duluth native Cory Christensen, to clinch the Olympic berth. The rink is skipped by Tabitha Peterson and includes her sister Tara, former skip Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, sister of Matt Hamilton.