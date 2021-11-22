No Concern: Duluth Whole Foods Co-op Has Plenty of Turkeys, Options Available

With National Supply Chain Issues Impacting the Thanksgiving Table, Whole Foods Co-op Explains Why They're Prepared

DULUTH, Minn. – The two Whole Foods Co-op locations in Duluth are preparing to help you secure the final menu items on your list ahead of Thanksgiving.

After hearing nationally of turkey shortages, and a spike in the price for your Thanksgiving bird, we’re learning local might be your best option this holiday season.

The Co-op offers frozen and fresh turkeys from two Minnesota markets, as well as organic, free-range turkeys from a local farm as well.

“We’re really lucky that we have a lot of local partners so we haven’t really experienced too many supply chain issues the way some other retailers have,” said Jennifer Gilbertson, education and outreach coordinator with Whole Foods Co-op.

Starting Tuesday, the Co-op will offer its Thanksgiving plates, pies, and sides in the deli section. On Thursday, they’ll be serving a Thanksgiving dinner with plant-based options from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The stores also have a variety of plant-based meats available for those looking to skip over the turkey dinner.

